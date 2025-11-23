Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $236.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.35. The company has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

