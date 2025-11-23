Swiss National Bank Buys 39,800 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $123,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Carvana
In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total transaction of $9,765,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total transaction of $5,307,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,561.34. The trade was a 65.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 386,452 shares of company stock worth $141,017,032 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
Carvana Trading Down 0.8%
CVNA stock opened at $310.73 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.88.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.