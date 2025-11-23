Swiss National Bank Purchases 124,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,743,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $118,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,211,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,042,000 after buying an additional 299,484 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,921,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after buying an additional 929,516 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $83.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.