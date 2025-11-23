Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $662.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.