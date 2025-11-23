Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 11,599 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 196,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,073,163.18. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,444,514 shares of company stock valued at $178,333,882 in the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

