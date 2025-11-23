Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases 2,740 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.