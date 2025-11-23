Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $14.26 Million Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.64.

Allstate Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ALL opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $301,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 101,031 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,685.62. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.