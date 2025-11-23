Swiss National Bank Purchases 87,100 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,484,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $86,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $54,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

NTR stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

