Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $135,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,183,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,295,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,787.96 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,400.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,651.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,652.19. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

