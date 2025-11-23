The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $907.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 4.33%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

