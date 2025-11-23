Waterloo Capital L.P. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,373 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

SPHY opened at $23.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

