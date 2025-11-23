Tableaux LLC Invests $93,000 in QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,590 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 201.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 629,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,770 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 42.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,555,000 after buying an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 570.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 469,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 399,500 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 14.3%

QDEL stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $699.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,234.22. This trade represents a 389.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL

About QuidelOrtho

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.