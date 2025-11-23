Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

