TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Holdings in AECOM $ACM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial increased their target price on AECOM from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.