Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF $UPSD Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF (NYSEARCA:UPSD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,245 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 491,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 118,545 shares during the period.

Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:UPSD opened at $25.91 on Friday. Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF (UPSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of large-cap US companies selected for their quality, value, and growth characteristics. It seeks enhanced total returns by layering additional return drivers.

