SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Arun Pinto Sells 46,132 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,810,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,407,088. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 89,503 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 247.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

