Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Position Increased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.6% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.4% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $825.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $1,590,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,956.64. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,906,323. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $594.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $697.66 and its 200-day moving average is $704.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.