CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Nitin Agrawal Sells 5,841 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 5,841 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $482,174.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,478,175.45. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $4,540,711.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $323,314.72.

Shares of CRWV stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $71.65. 38,795,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,122,880. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 109.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after buying an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after buying an additional 2,993,889 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,700,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

