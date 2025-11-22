Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN) CEO Yin Yan Sells 1,777,230 Shares of Stock

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) CEO Yin Yan sold 1,777,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $906,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marwynn Price Performance

Shares of MWYN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Marwynn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marwynn

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marwynn during the first quarter worth about $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Marwynn in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Marwynn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Marwynn

Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S.

