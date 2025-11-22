Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN) CEO Yin Yan Sells 1,777,230 Shares of Stock

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) CEO Yin Yan sold 1,777,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $906,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marwynn Price Performance
Shares of MWYN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. Marwynn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marwynn
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marwynn
About Marwynn
Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marwynn
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
Receive News & Ratings for Marwynn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwynn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.