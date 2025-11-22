Tableaux LLC Has $834,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Tableaux LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $555.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $595.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.34. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

