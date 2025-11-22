Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 3,523,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,917. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.49. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.The company had revenue of $163.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,754.98. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,097,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $44,463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 51.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,798,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 694.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,338,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,290 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,897,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 1,754,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

