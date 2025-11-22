Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LKNCY. Macquarie set a $52.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,458. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -0.29. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

