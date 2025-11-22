Erickson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Erickson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

IEF stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

