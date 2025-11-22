Camden National Bank Sells 2,145 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average of $205.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $178.64 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

