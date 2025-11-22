Cowa LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,548,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,835 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.60 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

