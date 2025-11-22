Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $203.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.55. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

