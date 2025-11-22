Camden National Bank Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Camden National Bank decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,789,021 shares of company stock worth $422,253,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $209.48 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average of $234.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.