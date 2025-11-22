Cowa LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Cowa LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $374.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

