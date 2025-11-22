Camden National Bank Purchases 4,175 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.