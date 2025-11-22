Camden National Bank Has $341,000 Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SYY opened at $76.70 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
