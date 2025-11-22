Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.03 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,954 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,077,000 after buying an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after buying an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,850,000 after buying an additional 192,148 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

