Audrey Tillman Sells 15,862 Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) EVP Audrey Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 188.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

