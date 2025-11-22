Analysts Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target at $61.90

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERA. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,201.34. This trade represents a 23.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

