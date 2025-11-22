Reviewing Anteris Technologies Global (AVR) & Its Rivals

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) is one of 142 public companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Anteris Technologies Global to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.70 million -$76.29 million -1.94 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors $1.75 billion $196.07 million 5.38

Anteris Technologies Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global. Anteris Technologies Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 4 0 2.60 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors 1229 3827 7157 271 2.52

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anteris Technologies Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Anteris Technologies Global currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global -3,944.93% -252.71% -169.61% Anteris Technologies Global Competitors -482.31% -268.83% -21.33%

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global peers beat Anteris Technologies Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

