Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total value of $46,624.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $418,883.92. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,792,046.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,309,563.04. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. Arete Research upgraded TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:TKO opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.48%.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.