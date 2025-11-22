Camden National Bank Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $290.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $292.50. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,337,225. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,374,006 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.