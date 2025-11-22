HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Get HSBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Trading Up 2.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in HSBC by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HSBC has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.