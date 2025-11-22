Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Box, Inc. $BOX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,601 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in BOX by 7,130.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of BOX by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.87. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $144,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 497,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,982.65. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,363,954.30. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

