MP Materials (NYSE:MP) CFO Sells $1,154,400.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 194,812 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,548.64. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE MP opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $132,238,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in MP Materials by 19,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,091 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,589,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,705,000 after buying an additional 1,624,908 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 1,264,243 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

