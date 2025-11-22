Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,082.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

