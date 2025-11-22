ATI Inc. $ATI is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. ATI makes up approximately 3.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 1.00% of ATI worth $118,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ATI by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 104.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ATI by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 658,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,246,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,392,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.