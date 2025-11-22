Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $337.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.23.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

