Renato Tamaro Sells 5,036 Shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,021.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
STERIS Trading Up 2.5%
STERIS stock opened at $263.34 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.41.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STERIS
Institutional Trading of STERIS
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,958,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.