Renato Tamaro Sells 5,036 Shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,021.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STERIS Trading Up 2.5%

STERIS stock opened at $263.34 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,958,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

