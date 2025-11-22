Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Price Target at $256.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.75.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Stock Up 8.3%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cable One has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $436.99.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). The business had revenue of $376.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

