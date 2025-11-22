Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Price Target at $256.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.75.
CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on Cable One
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One
Cable One Stock Up 8.3%
NYSE:CABO opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cable One has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $436.99.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). The business had revenue of $376.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cable One
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.