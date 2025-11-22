Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,528 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

JCI stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

