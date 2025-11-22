Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

SPGP opened at $108.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

