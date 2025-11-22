Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 134,545 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $43.11 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

