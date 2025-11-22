Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPEF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,202,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

JPEF opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

