Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $94,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,232,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $494.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.10 and its 200 day moving average is $529.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $595.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

