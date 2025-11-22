Andrew Polovin Sells 5,205 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $341,135.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,814.54. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Polovin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $434,699.22.

Tempus AI Stock Up 7.0%

Tempus AI stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $104.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

